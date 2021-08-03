Mavs sign Reggie Bullock to three-year, $30.5 million deal

Reggie Bullock. POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks and free agent swingman Reggie Bullock have agreed to a deal, sources tell Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Marc Stein first reported that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while Jordan Schultz of ESPN says it’ll be a three-year contract.

Agent David Bauman tells Shams Charania of The Athletic that Bullock’s three-year deal with Dallas will be worth $30.5M. Based on that value, it sounds like the Mavs will give Bullock their full mid-level exception if they operate over the cap.

The Mavs appear to be prioritizing adding shooting around star Luka Doncic, and Bullock certainly fits that bill. The 30-year-old is a career 39.2% shooter from beyond the arc and knocked down 41.0% of his three-point attempts for the Knicks this past season.

After an injury-plagued 2019-20 campaign, the former UNC standout bounced back with one of the best years of his career, averaging 10.9 PPG and 3.4 RPG while starting 64 games and averaging 30.0 minutes a night for the East’s No. 4 seed.

Dallas has been busy on the first day of free agency, having also agreed to terms with Tim Hardaway Jr., Boban Marjanovic, and Sterling Brown.