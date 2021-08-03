Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Which Commercial Vehicles Are Legally Allowed on The Taconic State Parkway?

By Brandi
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was white-knuckle driving today on the Taconic State Parkway, aka the Indianapolis 500 of the Hudson Valley, when I noticed there was a box truck in my rearview mirror. Yep, a box truck. Wait, since when could commercial vehicles be on the Taconic? Well, after looking, I discovered that they are not. I did end up seeing a pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer, with Florida plates, getting pulled over by a Trooper before I got off the Taconic.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taconic State Parkway#Commercial Vehicles#Bronx River Parkway#Cross County Parkway#Trooper#The New York State Dot#In Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Concord, NHwhdh.com

NH state police discover 100-plus commercial vehicle violations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Police discovered 189 commercial vehicle violations following a day-long focus on safety. Police said 42 of the violations discovered Wednesday were so severe that they created a condition where the vehicle or its driver was placed out of service. Police said in...
Wallkill, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

2 Reportedly Dead, 9 Injured In Crash That Shut Down Route 17

Two people are reportedly dead, with two fighting for their lives and seven others injured in a crash that shut down Route 17 in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 17 near Sands Road between exits 118 and 119 in the town of Wallkill. The public was told to avoid the area as police investigated.
Bloomfield, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

One person died in a crash Tuesday morning on the Garden State Parkway, police said. The crash occurred near milepost 153.7 in Bloomfield around 11:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The crash remains under investigation. No further details were available. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
Surprise, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Many in New York Are Getting Surprise $1,600 Checks

Surprise! Here's why you may be getting a $1,600 refund. Some New Yorkers should check their bank accounts or mailboxes. Last week the IRS started issuing a $1.5 million tax refund. Paper checks started being mailed out on Friday and money was sent to bank accounts via direct deposit on...
Celebritiesnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Garden State Parkway Service Areas to be Re-Named After NJ Celebrities

“This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display,” Governor Murphy said after announcing that nine service areas along the Garden State Parkway are going to be renamed after Garden State celebrities. Governor Murphy, to celebrate National New Jersey Day, said in a statement, “This is the first part...
West Orange, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery Parkway crash, state police say

A 30-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash on the Garden State Parkway in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Craig T. Waldron, of West Orange, was driving north near milepost 153.7 at 11:15 a.m. when his SUV ran off the left side of the toll road, slid down an embankment and struck several trees, the New Jersey State Police said.
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

State police: One dead in crash on Merritt Parkway in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — One person was killed in a crash early Sunday on the Merritt Parkway, state police said. Connecticut State Police have identified the person killed as 38-year-old Paul Mac Tillery of Philadelphia/. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a northbound section of...
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Hospital Says it Will Terminate up to 118 Employees

A Hudson Valley hospital announced that it is shutting down its skilled nursing unit and will lay off up to 118 employees. Skilled nursing care is a high level of medical care that patients can receive under the direct supervision of licensed health professionals. Registered nurses, physical therapists, speech pathologists and occupational therapists all work in the short term with patients who need rehabilitation. Skilled nursing care can be necessary after a patient suffers an injury or illness or could be required for longer periods when the patient is dealing with a chronic condition.
Greene County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Statewide Water Quality Infrastructure Projects to Benefit Hudson Valley Water Systems

An announcement on August 5th from the Governor's Office provided promising improvements for areas in Greene and Orange Counties, among other locations across New York State. Approval by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for more than $47 million will help fund critical infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality across the state. There are 11 municipalities in New York state that will receive the grants, interest-free loans and low cost loans that were approved, Middletown, Greenville and the Village of Catskill are those in the Hudson Valley.
New York City, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Onced Named ‘Sommelier of the Year’ Charged With Arson

The food service industry can be tough. But this might be taking the phrase 'burning desire' to a whole new ridiculous level. A man Food & Wine magazine once named Sommelier of the Year has been charged with three arsons in New York. The NY Post says the 35-year-old allegedly set fire to a shed outside Prince Street Pizza early July 13. But this wasn't this wine lover's first brush with pyromania, according to authorities.
New York City, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

You May Be Shocked By How Many in New York Want Cuomo To Keep Job

You may be surprised by how many New Yorkers want Cuomo to continue running the state. In a Marist poll conducted Tuesday night, 59 percent of New Yorkers, including 52 percent of registered Democrats, say New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign from office in light of the results of an independent investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including state employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy