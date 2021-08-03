Jackson Township Planning Board unanimously approves to move forward on Jackson Trails
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township planning board on Monday met in private to discuss a resolution for the Jackson Trails project to receive a preliminary construction approval of the 367 single-family home development on South Hope Chapel Road. There action was not made public on the board’s agenda before the meeting, instead, after meeting in a private executive session before the meeting, the board introduced a resolution to be approved immediately, without a public hearing or public input beforehand.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0