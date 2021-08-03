Thunder to re-sign Mike Muscala on two-year deal

Last season, Mike Muscala averaged a career-best 9.7 PPG in 18.4 MPG, to go along with 3.8 RPG. He posted a solid shooting line of .446/.370/.917. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder will re-sign free agent big man Mike Muscala to a two-year, $7 million contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via Twitter).

Bobby Marks of ESPN notes (Twitter link) that Muscala had early bird rights with the Thunder, and could use a portion of the team’s mid-level exception to sign his new agreement with Oklahoma City.

He was drafted out of Bucknell with the No. 44 pick in 2013, and logged time with the Hawks, Sixers and Lakers. Muscala, 30, then joined the Thunder for the first time as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

A 6-10 power forward/center with long-range abilities, he enjoyed his best statistical season during 2020-21 while playing for the rebuilding Thunder. Last season, Muscala averaged a career-best 9.7 PPG in 18.4 MPG, to go along with 3.8 RPG. He posted a solid shooting line of .446/.370/.917.