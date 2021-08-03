Cody Zeller to sign with Trail Blazers

Cody Zeller (40) has spent his entire eight-year career with the Hornets. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a one-year deal with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets.

Zeller has spent his entire eight-year career with the Hornets. He averaged 9.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 1.8 APG in 20.9 MPG last season, although he appeared in only 48 games due to a hand fracture he suffered during the season opener.

Zeller admitted before free agency that he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I think the biggest thing is just being somewhere where I’m valued. I just want to win,” Zeller said.

Zeller will presumably back up Jusuf Nurkic, unless Portland makes some other moves.