Hawks sign Gorgui Dieng to one-year, $4 million deal

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
Center Gorgui Dieng. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks and free agent big man Gorgui Dieng have agreed to terms on a one-year, $4M contract, reports Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Dieng, 31, has bounced around the league in recent years, playing for Minnesota, Memphis, and San Antonio since the start of the 2019-20 season. Last season, he averaged 6.8 PPG and 3.7 RPG in 38 games (14.5 MPG) for the Grizzlies and Spurs.

While he wasn’t exactly a bargain on his previous four-year, $63M contract, Dieng should be a much better value at $4M. He’ll be a nice fit in the Hawks’ frontcourt behind starting center Clint Capela and should see regular minutes while Onyeka Okongwu recovers from shoulder surgery, if not beyond that.

Given the reported terms on Dieng’s deal, the Hawks could either be using a portion of the mid-level exception or the bi-annual exception to complete the signing. The BAE is worth about $3.7M this season.

