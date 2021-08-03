Cancel
Douglas County, WA

Douglas County deputy faces DUI charge

By Pete O'Cain
Wenatchee World
 6 days ago

BREWSTER — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy is charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed an all-terrain vehicle in Brewster while drunk.

Ronald J. Oules, 54, was found by a Brewster police officer sitting beside a damaged ATV around 12 a.m. April 25 near the intersection of North 7th Street and Paradise Hill, according to an arrest report filed in Okanogan County District Court.

The Washington State Patrol handled the investigation because Oules is a former Brewster police chief.

A blood test for alcohol was returned to investigators on June 14 and showed Oules’ blood alcohol content was .16, the report said. The legal limit is .08.

Oules was charged June 21 in District Court with driving under the influence — BAC .015 or higher, a gross misdemeanor.

Sheriff Kevin Morris said Monday that Oules is on leave while recovering from injuries sustained during the collision and that he’s requested the Wenatchee Police Department conduct an internal investigation of the incident.

He added that any potential discipline will be discussed when the internal investigation is complete.

“There’s due process and it will take its course,” Morris said. “We do take these things very seriously.”

