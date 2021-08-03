Projekt Bayern considers lawsuit over Oktoberfest

LEAVENWORTH — Projekt Bayern is considering suing the city of Leavenworth if it does not get a renewed contract for the Oktoberfest festival.

Projekt Bayern Chair Steve Lord said July 29 he was prepared to sue the city of Leavenworth if a different organization gets the contract to run the festival. The organization is submitting a proposal to the city for a new contract, he said, but to keep the festival the same as it has been.

“Yeah, they’re stealing our business is what they’re trying to do,” Lord said. “The only reason I’m really turning (a proposal) in, is because my lawyers want me to have something.”

Projekt Bayern is a non-profit focused on promoting the Bavarian theme in Leavenworth, according to the organization’s website. The organization helps put on the Oktoberfest, the Christkindlmarkt that sells Bavarian food in the winter and donates money for projects around Leavenworth.

Lord estimates that Oktoberfest brings in $20 million in tourism revenue to the restaurants and hotels in Chelan County, he said. Hotel rooms as far away as Chelan get booked in October and changing the format of the festival will endanger that business, he said.

“The city has no expenses, all they can do is benefit from our event,” Lord said. “And they are not happy with it.”

The city of Leavenworth canceled its contract with Projekt Bayern in March to revamp some of the terms of the agreement, Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea said on Monday. The city never intended to take the festival away from Projekt Bayern, but it did want to work with the group to change how the festival is run.

“I’ve talked to Steve and I’ve asked him if he’s willing to work with us and basically he says, ‘We’ve been doing a successful thing and we’re not interested in changing it,’” Florea said.

If the city does not get any other proposals, it does not plan to renew a contract with Projekt Bayern that involves the same type of festival, he said. They will take time off to rethink the festival and to find a new vendor.

“We’re not going to be doing it the way that it’s been done, period,” Florea said.

The city has several things it wants to rethink in regards to the festival, he said. It wants to expand the festival to include the weekdays and not just the weekends in the hopes of reducing some of the weekend crowds.

It also doesn’t want the festival to take up such a big footprint in the city, Florea said. Basically, for the month of October, three parking lots are not available in downtown Leavenworth and with Front Street closed that isn’t practical.

The city is also interested in creating some more family friendly events and reducing the focus on the beer gardens, he said.

“So our goal was to shrink it down, still have the Oktoberfest, still have the beer garden and the brats and all of that German stuff,” Florea said. “But do it on a smaller footprint and keep it open the whole time and have things to draw people to come during the week.”

As for whether the city has the right to contract with another vendor, the mayor noted the event is held on city property, he said.

“There is no requirement for us to contract with anyone on city property, so that’s in a nutshell our position,” Florea said.

Florea does not believe taking the focus of Oktoberfest away from the weekends will negatively impact tourism. During 2020, plenty of people still came to the city to enjoy the fall colors, even though Oktoberfest was not happening

“If it turns out that we’re hurting businesses by doing this then it is a mistake,” Florea said. “I don’t think we will.”