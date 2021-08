Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got another packed show for you with lots of things to hit on across multiple sports. To start, we get into some news headlined by the Maui Invitational bracket and some Wisconsin basketball recruiting talk. After that, we discuss some brief football news as Watch List SZN continues to take off, and a former Badger finds a new home.