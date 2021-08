There is a certain simplicity in retooling a title contending team when you’ve just won the title and have committed so much money to so many players as to constrain your team building options. It’s why the scuttlebutt that PJ Tucker will be signing up for another go-around in Milwaukee and the rumors that Bobby Portis might be right there with them are so enticing. We don’t have a ton of options other than paying the guys who are already affiliated with the team or willing to take less than they’re worth on the open market to stay here.