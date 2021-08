When Varun Kumar scored India's opening goal against Argentina on Thursday, he would have loved to wheel away and celebrate like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Except that, in keeping with the overall clumsiness and slice of good fortune in his drag-flick, what he got was an inadvertent shoulder of the Argentina first rusher in his face, dragging him down towards the blue turf at the Oi hockey stadium. Varun had actually made a great connection with his penalty corner (PC), but a deflection had squared up goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi, making it almost impossible to adjust his gloves in good time.