Cody Garbrandt is ready to drop down from bantamweight to flyweight and meet the newly crowned champion in Brandon Moreno by the end of the year. Garbrandt prepared to make the change in weight last year to meet then-champion, Deiveson Figueiredo and was scheduled to fight him in the main event of UFC 255 in November. The fight never happened though as Garbrandt suffered a torn bicep in training, which he returned to full-time following a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He was replaced by Alex Perez, but was still promised a title shot once he was healthy enough to compete again.