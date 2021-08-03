Cancel
Blake’s Sister Raised All The Burning Bachelorette Questions We Have For Him

By Martha Sorren
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually I'm screaming things at my TV when I watch The Bachelorette that I know the contestants will never hear. But when Blake Moynes' sister Taylor Moynes showed up for his hometown date, she said everything fans have been saying about Blake — only she said it right to his face. Taylor opened the conversation by pointing out that Katie Thurston is the third Bachelorette that Blake has fallen for in under a year. "So this is the one now?" Taylor asked. "You were so set like before you even met Clare [Crawley] you were like, 'I love her' … And then Tayshia [Adams] came in. You're in love again like right away."

