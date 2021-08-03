Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Privacy Regulator Fines Amazon $887M; Musk Calls Apple's App Store Fees A 'Tax’

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. A European privacy watchdog has fined Amazon 746 million euros ($887 million) for violating data protection laws. Amazon disclosed the fine Friday (July 30) in a security filing, according to CNBC, after it was issued two weeks ago by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNDP), which says the retail giant failed to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Big Tech#Musk Calls Apple#Cnbc#Cndp#The European Union#The App Store#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Miit#Layers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
LawPosted by
pymnts

Chinese Regulators Slap Tencent’s WeChat With Lawsuit

Shenzhen-headquartered Tencent is being slapped with a lawsuit over its WeChat subsidiary and regulations concerning minors, Reuters reported on Friday (Aug. 6). The WeChat app’s "youth mode" apparently is not in line with Chinese laws that aim to protect minors. It’s not exactly known how the app violated the law, but the suit was nonetheless filed by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Surpasses B2B Payments, Accounting In Funding

B2B payments and accounting continue to capture the imagination of innovators and the attention of investors in this week's venture capital roundup. But B2B eCommerce took home the biggest slice of the pie, and introduced the market to a new unicorn in the process. SimpliFi. Corporate card FinTech SimpliFi raised...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

WeCommerce Snaps Up Mobile-First Shopify Tool Archetype Themes

WeCommerce closed a deal to acquire mobile-first Shopify tool Archetype Themes for $20 million upfront and a contingent consideration of up to $12 million, according to a Friday (Aug. 6) press release. Archetype has won praise as a designer and developer of themes used by more than 60,000 Shopify merchants....
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

UK's TrueLayer Hires Ex-Startup Official As GM In France

TrueLayer, a European open banking platform, has announced that Clement Boulais, a commercial manager and FinTech expert, will be working with the company as general manager in France, Crowdfund Insider reported. Boulais, who will be working out of the company’s Paris office, will be tasked with defining and managing commercial...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Report: China's Didi May Let Government-Owned Firm Manage Data

Didi Global Inc., a Chinese provider of ride-hailing services, is in negotiations that could give control of its data to a firm owned by the country's government, Reuters reported on Friday (Aug. 6), citing unnamed sources. Didi collects data about car locations and trips and shares reports that indicate when...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

COVID-19 Surge Delays Amazon Return To Office Until 2022

Amazon corporate employees will wait a few more months to return to their offices, after the company announced it will push it back until at least Jan. 3, 2022, after previously targeting September. The move comes amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant has positive cases spiking...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Payoneer Names Ex-PayPal Exec As Chief Revenue Officer

The payments company Payoneer Global has named former PayPal executive Robert Clarkson as its new chief revenue officer. “Robert is an expert business executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global revenue and account management teams at leading FinTech and payment companies, like PayPal and American Express,” Payoneer CEO Scott Galit said in a news release on Thursday (Aug. 5). “He will be responsible for leading the global go-to-market team, driving the overall business and more deeply penetrating our target markets.”
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Musk Calls Apple's App Store Fees A 'Tax,' Backs Epic Games

Elon Musk has thrown his hat in the ring in the ongoing legal battle between tech giant Apple and Epic Games, which makes the ultra-popular Fortnite game, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes. Musk came out on the side of Epic. "Apple app store fees are a de facto global...
BusinessArkansas Online

EU data protector fines Amazon $887M

A European privacy regulator has slapped Amazon with a record fine totaling $887 million for violating the European Union's data protection laws, the e-commerce giant said Friday. The National Commission for Data Protection in Luxembourg, where Amazon's European operations are headquartered, issued the decision on July 16, the company disclosed...
BusinessComplex

Elon Musk Blasts Apple Over Its App Store Fees: ‘Epic Is Right’

Elon Musk is taking aim at Apple Inc. The Tesla CEO hit up Twitter on Friday to slam the tech giant over its App Store fees, referring to them as a “de facto global tax on the internet.” Musk concluded his post by expressing his support for Epic Games, the software developer that is suing Apple over its controversial App Store policies.
Businessnewsbrig.com

European privacy regulators fine Amazon $887M over targeted advertising practices – News Brig

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 30, 2021. What a week, my friends. It was packed full of IPOs and earnings and startup news and new venture funds. And today was no exception. Before we get into it, however, I am happy to report that Calendly CEO Tope Awotona is coming to Disrupt. It’s also the last day for early-bird passes, which are cheap. See you there! — Alex.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Financial World

Seattle’s Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine on charges of alleged breach

Amazon.com Inc, the Seattle, Washington-headquartered American multinational e-commerce company, had been hit with a major stumbling block on Friday as EU anti-trust regulators had slapped the world’s largest online retailer with a record €746 million in punitive measures for alleged violation of the 26-member bloc’s GDPR rules, suggesting a further stiffening of EU privacy regulators’ stance on US-based mega-cap tech conglomerates.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon fined record $887 million over EU privacy violations

Now that Amazon’s Q2 earnings are in, it has submitted a 10-Q filing with the SEC that includes additional details like this eye-popping note about a fine imposed by Luxembourg’s National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) (via Bloomberg). On July 16, 2021, the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy