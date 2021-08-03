Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Privacy Regulator Fines Amazon $887M; Musk Calls Apple's App Store Fees A 'Tax’
Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. A European privacy watchdog has fined Amazon 746 million euros ($887 million) for violating data protection laws. Amazon disclosed the fine Friday (July 30) in a security filing, according to CNBC, after it was issued two weeks ago by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNDP), which says the retail giant failed to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0