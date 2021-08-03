Here’s a Perfect Romantic Date Night Idea for Shreveport-Bossier Couples

Wow! It'll cost you an exorbitant $2,196 for two people to stay for two nights 'all in' at the Blue Lagoon Retreat in Shreveport via Airbnb!. Normally, the first thing I check when I'm searching for a place to stay using Airbnb is the host's rating. Unfortunately, this home doesn't have any reviews yet, but the pictures look great and it sleeps up to 10. However, parties aren't allowed, so keep that in mind. While $725 a night is out of my price range for two guests a night, if you change the reservation to ten guests for two nights, it goes up to $2,583... but it works out to $129.15 per person, per night after you take cleaning and service fees plus taxes into consideration.