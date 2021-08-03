Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier City, LA

Here’s a Perfect Romantic Date Night Idea for Shreveport-Bossier Couples

By Bristol
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Bossier Drive-in Movie Theater has really lined up some fantastic movies for us this month!. Check out South Bossier Drive-in Movies Friday and Saturday, August 20th and 21st, 2021, at the old Reeves Marine, just south of Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. It's just $25 per car per movie and when you pay your entry, you'll get a free bag of popcorn to enjoy. Drinks and concessions are available on-site, so no reason to clean out the candy aisle at CVS and stuff your purse before you come! FYI, credit/debit cards are accepted.

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Bossier City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
David Bowie
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Sippy Cup#Hulton Archive Getty#Movie Theater#Reeves Marine#Fyi#Showtime#Jeep#Daiquiri Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Have You Seen the Magical Menu for Shreveport’s Wizard Ball?

The countdown is on. We are all eagerly anticipating one of the biggest parties in the Ark-La-Tex, Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con! The good news is we don't have to wait until Friday, August 13th for the geek party to start. The Wizard's Ball is a magical night that basically is the big kick-off to Geek'd Con weekend.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport’s Most Bougie Airbnb is a Wallet Melting $725 a Night!

Wow! It'll cost you an exorbitant $2,196 for two people to stay for two nights 'all in' at the Blue Lagoon Retreat in Shreveport via Airbnb!. Normally, the first thing I check when I'm searching for a place to stay using Airbnb is the host's rating. Unfortunately, this home doesn't have any reviews yet, but the pictures look great and it sleeps up to 10. However, parties aren't allowed, so keep that in mind. While $725 a night is out of my price range for two guests a night, if you change the reservation to ten guests for two nights, it goes up to $2,583... but it works out to $129.15 per person, per night after you take cleaning and service fees plus taxes into consideration.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Here’s How to Learn the Greek Alphabet with an Easy Song!

Last year we had to learn the Greek alphabet here in Louisana because of hurricanes. This year we need to know it because of COVID-19 variants!. I'm not trying to be flip about the pandemic, because I find it to be a serious situation. However, with doctors naming these different variants of the virus with letters from the Greek alphabet, I feel like I have some very specific information to impart... how to learn the actual Greek alphabet.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

World Famous Duck & Goose Calling Contest Returning to Louisiana

The people of Louisiana have a lot of unique and very specific talents. For example, looking in the pantry to find it mostly bare would tell most people they're going to be eating out tonight - but in the Bayou State, we take it as a challenge to make something delicious out of next to nothing! How do you think we got gumbo, jambalaya, and the rest of the cobbled-together dishes this state is so known for? That my friend is talent!
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Win Tickets to Geek’d Con 2021

Geek'd Con 2021 is right around the corner, taking place August 13th-15th. Happening at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St in Downtown Shreveport, the event is one of the biggest and best pop culture conventions in the Ark-La-Tex. This year's line up is pretty incredible and features great guests like Alice Cooper, Chris Kattan, Emily Swallow, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, Joey Fatone, Vanessa Angel and tons more.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Beware! Louisiana Man Learns the Hard Way Not to Mix Red Solo Cups & Gorilla Glue

We're pretty sure this Louisiana man won't try to start any more viral challenges... at least, we hope. What in the world was Len Martin thinking? Keep in mind, he was featured on the TV show Dr. Oz last year to talk about his experience and the resulting consequences of the ice cream challenge. So, maybe Martin is looking for another 15 minutes of fame? Well, he found it, because Len Martin is an idiot!
Breaux Bridge, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Ali Landry and Her Three Kids All Have Covid

Ali Landry has been in our news feeds a lot lately. First, it was well-chronicled that she was in her hometown of Breaux Bridge over the last few weeks catching up with family and friends. Now, unfortunately, Ali is on her socials telling us that she and her three kids...

Comments / 0

Community Policy