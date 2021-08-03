Google Pixel 6 Introduces Tech Giant’s First-Ever Custom Chip
Google has revealed the latest generation of its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and for the first time ever, the devices come with an in-house chip designed by the tech giant. Dubbed the Tensor — after the processing units used in the company’s data centres — Google’s first custom smartphone chip promises to boost the speed, security, and AI features of the flagship releases. While they won’t be officially released until October, the new Google 5G phones are set to tackle Samsung and Apple for smartphone supremacy.manofmany.com
