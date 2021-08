Ryan and Gordon share their thoughts on Denver’s draft night and what it means for the Nuggets going forward. Ryan Blackburn is joined by Gordon Gross, senior writer at Denver Stiffs, to discuss the 2021 NBA Draft and the Denver Nuggets selecting Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland at 26th overall. They talk about the strengths and weaknesses, player comparisons, what this means for the Nuggets in free agency, and more. Then, they revisit the rest of the draft and share their takes about the rest of the league.