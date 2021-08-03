Kodiak Bears 16
Date shot: July 2007 Date produced: 5/2/2018 Videographer: Rheam Location: Kodiak, Alaska Description: Footage of Kodiak bears (Ursus arctos middendorffi) on Kodiak NWR, AK Bear eats salmon between paws Salmon spooking Bear with fish in mouth Bear turns in water to chase salmon Bear stands still in water Bear splashes after salmon and catches it MS Cub in tree Large fuzzy bear walks along shore vegetation MS Cub in tree scratching MS Cub climbs down out of tree Salmon splash in creek Clear water Salmon remains on rocks Large bear looking cautious Mother and cubs walk along shoreline.www.kodiakdailymirror.com
