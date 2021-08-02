Cancel
Denver Nuggets reportedly bring back Will Barton III, JaMychal Green on two-year deals, announce Summer League roster

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nuggets took two steps toward running it back in the opening minutes of NBA free agency, which started Monday afternoon. Tim Connelly's front office said after last season and following the draft that the franchise hoped to bring back as many members of last year's team as possible. With wing Will Barton III and forward JaMychal Green both reportedly agreeing to new deals, the Nuggets are well on their way to a 2021-22 roster that looks a lot like last season's.

