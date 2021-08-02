Denver Nuggets reportedly bring back Will Barton III, JaMychal Green on two-year deals, announce Summer League roster

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Denver Nuggets and Will Barton will likely come to terms on a new contract when free agency opens up. The report from Fischer includes several tidbits of information, including discussions on Dennis Schroder, Lonzo Ball, and their futures in the league with their respective teams; however, the most pressing bit of information comes at the very bottom with Fischer sharing a quick line on Barton and the Nuggets, a link to which can be found here.