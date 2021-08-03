2 injured in area wrecks

A Springfield man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:20 a.m. Monday on Route M, 4 miles north of Purcell in Jasper County, the state patrol said.

Steve T. Tava'e, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

Tava'e was driving a westbound truck that ran off the right edge of the roadway, causing him to overcorrect and the truck to slide back across the road and overturn off the left side, the patrol said.

• A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Route NN, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Amiel R. Overman, 27, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.

He lost control of his northbound motorcycle, which then overturned, the patrol said.