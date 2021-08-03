Forward Bobby Portis re-signs with Bucks

While the celebration from capturing their first title in 50 years will continue to live on, it will soon be back to business as usual for the Milwaukee Bucks. Free agency is rapidly approaching on the horizon, and the front office must prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy offseason jam-packed with questions. While the team would certainly like to run it back next season with the same pieces that saw them end their title drought this year, it seems certain that they will be losing some household pieces once free agency officially kicks off on August 2.