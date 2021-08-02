Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas explored joining ACC and Big Ten alongside SEC

By Griffin McVeigh
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was announced Texas and Oklahoma were exploring the possibility of joining the SEC, everyone was in shock. The process was reportedly in the works for at least six months. It appears as if Texas did more than just look at the SEC. Texas president Jay Hartzell said Texas...

longhornswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Manhattan#Acc#Sec#Longhorns#Pac 12#Big Ten#Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Texas Statedailyjournal.net

Big 12’s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC

Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”. The wheels are in motion for a monumental move in college sports, but the Longhorns and Sooners are not...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Texas, Oklahoma invited to join SEC

Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank. The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That's when the schools' media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.
College Sportssportswar.com

Regardless of what the SEC and Big XII are doing, why would the ACC...

Want to do anything? No one is leaving the conference unless it is dissolved. My understanding is that all the schools have signed away their media rights until 2035 (if anyone wishes to contradict or clarify this, please do). Secondly, the exit fees, while not completely prohibitive still make is a good idea to stay. So, if no one is leaving, why would the conference want to add anyone. The pie is unlikely to get any bigger based on the candidates for expansion. (WVU adds nothing whatsoever.) Do any of the schools want a smaller slice? Let Texas and Oklahoma and the SEC do what they will. Let the remainders of the Big XII deal with it, but leave the ACC out of this fracas. I have as suspicion that the Big 10 is going to keep everything at arms' length as well. Go 'Hoos!!!
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Why the Big Ten Isn't as Realistic for WVU as the ACC

Like it or not, conference realignment has officially begun for the 2nd time in the last ten years. Oklahoma and Texas got things started on Monday by informing the Big 12 Conference of their intentions to leave the league and join the SEC. With the Big 12 set to lose its top two members, the league is on the verge of collapsing. The remaining eight members will now have to weigh their options and make a decision on whether or not to stick out and see if the Big 12 can survive the loss of its biggest brands.
Morgantown, WVWVNews

WVU has pitch for ACC, Big Ten

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If I could tell the college football world anything as it is about to launch on another realignment of its conference structure, it’s this:. They don’t burn couches in Morgantown any more. It’s important the ACC and the B1G know that. We’ve grown up, as...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas, Oklahoma Agree to Leave Big 12; Reportedly Will Apply to Join SEC

The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma announced Monday they've informed the Big 12 they will not renew their media rights agreements with the conference after 2025, the first concrete sign they're planning to leave the conference. Stadium's Brett McMurphy provided the schools' joint statement and reported the next...
College SportsPosted by
PennLive.com

Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 are up against an SEC empire; it’s time they schedule like their lives depend on it | Jones

On the globe of college football, it’s now the SEC against everybody else. The question is: Can the rest of the world collaborate and respond?. When the Southeastern Conference members vote and agree to absorb Texas and Oklahoma, as they surely soon will, they will have made a decision to extend the boundaries of what is becoming an empire. Its footprint will now stretch 1,000 miles from Norman to Gainesville.
Texas StateKTUL

OU, Texas ask to join SEC

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – OU and Texas have officially asked to join the SEC. The universities sent a joint letter Tuesday to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, requesting membership starting July 1, 2025. The SEC members will need to vote on bringing OU and Texas into the conference. Monday, OU and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy