Mena, AR

OBITUARY: Jill Clegg

menastar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJill Clegg, age 80, of Mena, Arkansas, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her home. She was born on Friday, June 6, 1941 to Dick and Frances Treadwell in Mena, Arkansas. Jill never met a stranger, she was very outspoken and loved by all lucky enough to be in her life. She was a hard worker and had a generous heart. Jill operated her own housekeeping business for many years. She always made sure everyone had everything they wanted or needed. She always attended every family milestone and could always be relied on to answer the phone and chat. Jill loved to socialize, and enjoyed time with her friend, Sue, having breakfast and coffee at the Skyline Café or dinner once a month with her fellow classmates. In her free time she liked to make ceramics, listen to the news, and watch her crime investigation television shows. Nothing made her as happy as knowing her family were happy and cared for. She would do anything for anyone, and everyone will miss her caring heart. Jill was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.

