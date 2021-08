Len has agreed to terms with the Kings on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Len will head back to the team with which he spent part of the 2019-20 season. Len has bounced around since leaving Phoenix in 2018, making stops in Atlanta, Sacramento, Toronto and most recently Washington. He'll mostly provide depth at center for the Kings, but he could play a larger role if the team is unable to retain Richaun Holmes.