We recently got in a stray ferret. First one in over a decade! We don’t typically see ferrets since they are illegal in California. Illegal but certainly not non-existent! Judging from the stacks of ferret food in all the pet shops they are quite popular! Estimates of the number of ferrets in California range from 30,000 to a million – it’s impossible to get a count since so many are hidden and owners are hesitant to come forward fearing their pets would be confiscated.