Amid trading frenzy, Astros content with ripples instead of splashes
LOS ANGELES — Jeff Luhnow spoiled Astros fans with some splurges. He hoarded prospects like many of his forward-thinking front-office brethren but broke away from the trend during two trade deadlines. Acquiring Justin Verlander at the stroke of midnight in September 2017 propelled the team to a World Series. Zack Greinke left Game 7 of the 2019 World Series eight outs away from securing another.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0