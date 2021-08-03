Cancel
Amid trading frenzy, Astros content with ripples instead of splashes

By Editorial: We froze, a billionaire got richer, Abbott got paid
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Jeff Luhnow spoiled Astros fans with some splurges. He hoarded prospects like many of his forward-thinking front-office brethren but broke away from the trend during two trade deadlines. Acquiring Justin Verlander at the stroke of midnight in September 2017 propelled the team to a World Series. Zack Greinke left Game 7 of the 2019 World Series eight outs away from securing another.

