Tickets and hospitality packages on sale for 2022 Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2022 tournament, scheduled to be played Feb. 7-13 at TPC Scottsdale. Additionally, Tournament Chairman Michael Golding unveiled plans for the 2022 edition of “The People’s Open,” saying The Thunderbirds are optimistic and preparing to resume traditional tournament operations, build venues, welcome fans and host activities typically seen during tournament week.azbigmedia.com
