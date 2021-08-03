Cancel
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid 0.7300s ahead of RBA

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD seesaws inside a 15-pip trading range, retreats from high of late. Market sentiment improves amid stimulus hopes but virus woes probe bulls amid pre-RBA cautious mood. RBA is likely to push back September tapering, revise down economic forecasts while keeping current policy unchanged. Positive surprise will have more strength...

