AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid 0.7300s ahead of RBA

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar is weaker this morning when valued against the greenback, declining in late trade on Friday to close around 0.7350. Last week we saw the AUD/USD reach a mid-week high of 0.7426 but failed to retain the 0.7400 levels. On Friday the Reserve Bank of Australia published the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which repeated that the board remains committed to maintaining financial support and that a rate hike would not be likely until 2024. This is despite rising risks to the local economy amid persistent lockdowns to tame the spread of Covid-19. A return to school and to work was announced on Friday for Greater Sydney residents if New South Wales can hit a total of 6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccinations by August 28. The Aussie dollar still remains vulnerable in the coming week, with global Covid-19 cases still on the rise, threatening isolated lockdowns or various restrictions.