Ah, it’s that time of year again, folks: the NFL season is almost upon us. With training camps in full swing, the preseason a hop, skip, and a jump away, and the countdown to the regular season down to double-digits, speculation is already rampant as to who will make the Philadelphia Eagles‘ initial roster, who will fill out their practice squad, and who will, unfortunately, have to attempt to continue their NFL careers elsewhere, away from the beautiful confines of the City of Brotherly Love.