China's attempt to kill Bitcoin failed – Here are 3 reasons why
Bitcoin’s hashrate recovery, steady peer-to-peer markets and the steady volume exhibited by Asia-based exchanges suggest that China’s attempt to ban BTC was ineffective. Bitcoin (BTC) might have suffered its largest coordinated attack over the last couple of months, but in this instance, the investor community did not capitulate. China outright banning mining in most regions after giving BTC miners a two-week notice and this caused the single largest mining difficulty adjustment after the network hash rate dropped 50%.www.fxstreet.com
