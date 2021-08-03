Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

China's attempt to kill Bitcoin failed – Here are 3 reasons why

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin’s hashrate recovery, steady peer-to-peer markets and the steady volume exhibited by Asia-based exchanges suggest that China’s attempt to ban BTC was ineffective. Bitcoin (BTC) might have suffered its largest coordinated attack over the last couple of months, but in this instance, the investor community did not capitulate. China outright banning mining in most regions after giving BTC miners a two-week notice and this caused the single largest mining difficulty adjustment after the network hash rate dropped 50%.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Btc#Fud#Hashrate#Bitcoin Mining#Usdt#Fiat#Chinese#Cryptorank Io
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Leaves Bitcoin In The Dust After Post-Upgrade Rally

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) significantly beat this year's Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains, with many speculating that it may become the world's top cryptocurrency altogether. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum is currently priced at $2,779, which is 278% higher than the price of $736 reported on Jan 1, 2021. This...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Is Aave Crypto Price Rising and How High Could It Go?

Currently, Aave crypto is on many investors' radars seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. The altcoin has gained almost 20 percent over the past seven days, which puts it ahead of Bitcoin, Ripple, VeChain, and many other popular cryptos. Now, it trades at about $365. Why is Aave crypto rising and what’s its price prediction?
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower Thursday morning as crypto regulation uncertainty persists and the Ethereum network prepares for its transition to "Ethereum 2.0." Following the introduction of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that would regulate reporting requirements for crypto transactions, U.S. Senators Pat Toomey, Ron Wyden...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Bitcoin mining ban in China a 'game changer' for electric vehicle adoption

Following Beijing’s crackdown on energy-sapping Bitcoin (BTC) mining, Guizhou province has become the country’s first to make use of its freed-up power capacity to advance a climate-conscious agenda. The hydroelectric-rich southern province has recently announced a plan to build at least 4,500 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in 2021. This...
Marketsambcrypto.com

India might launch its CBDC model by December 2021, but here’s the problem

While regulatory clarity on the question of cryptocurrencies is still lacking, India is ramping up its efforts to develop its own central bank digital currency [CBDC]. According to T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, the model of a prospective CBDC might be launched by the end of 2021.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it

Bitcoin price is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship cryptocurrency to $44,750. Bitcoin price witnessed an exponential growth after weeks of downtrend...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Investors Are Panicking Today

Cryptocurrency prices spiked on low volume over the weekend. But most cryptocurrencies are back in the red on Monday. As Congress debates a controversial definition in its new infrastructure bill, crypto prices could remain volatile. What happened. Some commentators are calling it a "freakout." Others, a "panic." Whatever you call...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

There’s no reason not to hold Bitcoin for 100 years, Michael Saylor says

Michael Saylor, CEO of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, has staunchly defended the company’s bullish, long-term Bitcoin (BTC) position based on its unique potential to evolve into “the future of the property.”. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Saylor argued that MicroStrategy’s big bet on Bitcoin, which it has turned to...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETF Hopefuls Were Rattled by SEC Chair Comments. Here’s Why

Lots of high-profile companies have applied to the SEC for a Bitcoin ETF. But SEC Chair Gary Gensler isn’t too enthusiastic about a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF—but rather a one that trades futures contracts. Bitcoin ETF applicants in the U.S. have been shaken by SEC Chair Gary Gensler's latest comments about...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price back on track to $100,000 as BTC exchange outflows skyrocket

The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by long-term holders continues to rise as more BTC is held dormant. BTC accumulation is on, and the market has seen one of the most significant outflows from cryptocurrency exchanges. JPMorgan Chase is pitching its private bank clients an in-house Bitcoin fund. Previous bull...

Comments / 0

Community Policy