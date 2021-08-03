Brian Moore eyes November return in Dublin: 'I'm not missing that show'

If Bellator does, indeed, return to Dublin, there’s no way Irish bantamweight Brian Moore is going to miss out.

Moore (14-7 MMA, 5-3 BMMA), who defeated Jordan Winski via unanimous decision at Bellator 263 on Saturday, wants to ensure that he’s part of the rumored Nov. 5 Bellator card in Ireland.

The 33-year-old hasn’t competed at home since losing to current featherweight champion A.J. McKee in November 2017 and was forced to miss out on the promotion’s past three Dublin cards.

“November, Dublin,” Moore said at the post-fight news conference. “I’m not missing that show. I headlined that show against A.J. McKee in a very entertaining, very close fight, and I haven’t been able to compete in that since with different injuries. Now I’m on a three-fight win streak, it would be a five-fight win streak only for my hands, but it would mean the world to me to fight on the main card in Dublin in November.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference with Moore in the video above.