THF Conversations Hosts Back to School with Sesame Workshop: An Innovative Approach to Inclusion & Diversity Education, Aug. 12th, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly will begin with jury selection Monday in New York City. A judge in federal court in Brooklyn will question potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. The proceeding will occur amid coronavirus pandemic precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.