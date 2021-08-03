Chris Young’s ‘Famous Friends’ Tour Coming to Rochester This Fall
Live country will be back in Rochester in a big way this fall when Chris Young brings his Famous Friends Tour to southeast Minnesota!. Quick Country 96.5 made the big announcement Monday morning that Chris Young is bringing his Famous Friends Tour to Mayo Civic Center this fall. In fact, the exact date is Friday, November 5th (so put a note in your phone!) Joining Chris on this date will be guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark.krocnews.com
