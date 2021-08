The USD/JPY has been recovering strongly, most recently reaching the 110.35 resistance level. The bullish performance is supported by investors abandoning the Japanese yen amid concerns about the epidemiological situation in Japan, in addition to the positive US economic releases led by the jobs report, which signals a possible raising of US interest rates. All in all, the US dollar found new bidding interest in the wake of the strong US jobs report for July, although this strength was more pronounced against the EUR.