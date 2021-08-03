Despite ‘Tensor’ in the Pixel 6, Qualcomm reiterates it will continue to work with Google
Earlier today, Google unwrapped a chunk of what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will bring to the market when the phones launch later this year. Instead of opting for a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, as it has for years, Google is transitioning to its own silicon with the Google Tensor chip. Naturally, the first question you might have is what does this mean for Google and Qualcomm’s partnership.phandroid.com
Comments / 0