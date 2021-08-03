Cancel
NBA

Gorgui Dieng, Hawks agree to terms for one-year deal

By Sarah K. Spencer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
The Hawks and Gorgui Dieng have agreed to terms for a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. Dieng (6-foot-11, 252) averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 38 games with the Grizzlies and Spurs last season. The move meets a need for the Hawks, as backup center Onyeka Okongwu will miss six months after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. The Hawks needed to add size and someone who can act as a backup in the frontcourt, namely behind center Clint Capela.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

