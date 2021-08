The ICP/BTC pair was trading at 0.001129 BTC with a gain of 19.39%. For almost two weeks, the ICP coin price has been wavering between $37.4 and $45.2 SR, showing multiple Doji candles in the daily time frame. However, today the price has finally provided a proper breakout from this small range with a strong green candle. Thus, by the end of the day, if the price manages to close above this resistance level, the ICP trades can find an excellent long opportunity in this coin.