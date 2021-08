Gold sank after upbeat NFP report increased Fed rate hike bets. XAU/USD’s next catalyst may come from US inflation figures. Gold prices fell sharply against a stronger US Dollar on Friday. The July non-farm payrolls report crossed the wires at 943k, beating the consensus estimate of 870k. It was the most robust month of growth for the US labor market since August 2020. The unemployment rate also beat estimates, with the closely watched figure shedding 5 basis points to 5.4%, against the consensus view of 5.7%. The better-than-expected figure boosted Fed rate hike bets. The chance for a 25 basis point rate hike increased from 19.6% to 21.9% for the July 2022 FOMC meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.