Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Six Mustangs receive all-conference baseball honors

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swprW_0bFprcqT00

Six members of the PCM baseball team earned all-conference recognition in the Heart of Iowa Conference this past season.

The Mustangs placed two on the first team, two on the second team and two were named honorable mention.

Leading the way for PCM were four seniors. Caleb Duinink and Sage Burns both were first-team selections, while Beau Webb and Andrew Mitchell claimed second-team honors.

The two honorable mention picks were junior Durant Van Dyke and senior Connor Bennett.

All-conference teams are selected based on statistics inside conference play only.

Duinink, a first-team catcher, led the Mustangs with a .389 batting average. He also finished with a .432 on-base percentage, scored five runs, tallied seven RBIs and had two doubles and one triple, which ranked tied for third in the conference.

Duinink also walked twice and tied for sixth in the HOIC with three hit by pitches. His fielding percentage was .923.

Burns, a first-team infielder, led the Mustangs with a .455 OBP and 11 runs and he also batted .385. He had one double, seven RBIs, four walks, one hit by pitch and three steals. His fielding percentage was .759.

Webb was a second-team pitcher. He was 3-2 on the mound and ranked fourth in the HOIC with an earned run average of 1.75.

Webb’s .188 opponent’s batting average ranked eighth in the league and he struck out 22 while walking three. The three walks ranked first in the league among pitchers who tossed at least 10 innings and his 32 innings pitched ranked fourth.

Mitchell was a second-team infielder. He batted .308 with an OBP of .333. Mitchell scored eight runs and finished with one double, four RBIs, five steals, one walk and one hit by pitch. His fielding percentage was .906.

Van Dyke batted .257 with an OBP of .316. He finished with one homer, five runs, a team-best eight RBIs and three walks. His fielding percentage was .982 as he committed just one error.

Bennett hit .269 and had an OBP of .424. He scored nine runs, had two RBIs, walked five times and was hit by two pitches. His eight steals ranked tied for sixth in the HOIC and his fielding percentage was .833.

Heart of Iowa Conference

Baseball

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

Roland-Story 10-2 30-6

West Marshall 9-3 24-12

South Hamilton 8-4 19-6

PCM 5-7 8-15

Saydel 5-7 12-23

Greene County 4-8 9-15

Nevada 1-11 3-24

All-Conference

First Team

Pitchers — Alex Berends, jr., R-S; Owen Siegert, fr., West Marshall.

Catcher — Caleb Duinink, sr., PCM.

Infielders — Sage Burns, sr., PCM; Nolan Faber, sr., R-S; Brock Galetich, sr., South Hamilton; Carter Hewitt, sr., South Hamilton.

Outfielders — Zach Magnuson, sr., R-S; Thomas Matthes, jr., R-S; Kaden Davis, sr., West Marshall.

Utility — Kinnick Christensen, jr., West Marshall; Cody Braddy, sr., West Marshall; Tycin Barkema, jr., South Hamilton.

Second Team

Pitchers — Beau Webb, sr., PCM; Mason Hicks, so., Saydel.

Catcher — Elijah Balderas, jr., South Hamilton.

Infielders — Andrew Mitchell, sr., PCM; Bryce Stadler, jr. Greene County; Calvin Carew, sr., R-S; Lane Swenson, jr., South Hamilton.

Outfielders — A.J. Twedt, sr., R-S; Tanner Blue, jr., South Hamilton; Gavin Melohn, jr., Nevada.

Utility — Nick Gudin, sr., Saydel; Payton Hart, so., West Marshall; Steven Berends, sr., R-S.

Honorable Mention

Durant Van Dyke, jr., PCM; Connor Bennett, sr., PCM; Jackson Anthony, so., R-S; Matthew Phelan, jr., R-S; Parker Reese, jr., West Marshall; Clay Cuva, fr., West Marshall; Kyler Hodnefield, sr., South Hamilton; Freddie Lewis, sr., South Hamilton; Judd Roberts, jr., Saydel; Jayden Cordova, so., Saydel; Peyton Kinsey, sr., Greene County; Kole Teeples, jr., Greene County; Karter Beving, so., Nevada; Christian Hawbaker, jr., Nevada.

Comments / 0

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
308
Followers
71
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcm#Hoic#South Hamilton#R S#Second Team Pitchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
Perry, IAtheperrychief.com

Perry softball players receive Raccoon River Conference honors

With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, the Raccoon River Conference recently released its all-conference list. Below are the Perry players named to the 2021 RRC Softball All-Conference Team. Note, all stats are conference-only. Lydia Olejniczak (2nd, So.) .261 avg / 12 hits / 9 runs. Outside of conference...
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Eight Dodgers earn baseball honors

Blake Utley loves what is happening with his Fort Dodge baseball team as eight Dodgers received postseason honors, and six will be returning next season. Fort Dodge landed five players on the CIML Iowa All-Conference first two teams, while receiving three honorable mention picks. Senior Christian Davidson, along with the...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Two local baseball players earn All-State honors

Two local baseball players earned Texas Sports Writers Association All-State honors on Saturday. United South’s Greg Campos and Alexander’s Marco Villanueva both continue to collect accolades for their performances this past season as they claimed TSWA All-State first-team and honorable-mention honors, respectively. Campos captured first-team accolades after a stellar senior...
Springfield, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister baseball honored at Springfield Cardinals game

At the beginning of June, this spring’s Hollister baseball team solidified itself in school history. It started with the best record in school history, but the fourth place finish in the Class 3 state tournament secured the memorable season. That historic season was celebrated at the Springfield Cardinals game on Wednesday, July 28.
Baseballkciiradio.com

Schwab and Watson Represent Wildcats on All Conference Baseball

Two Columbus Community baseball players were recently recognized by the Southeast Iowa Super Conference being named to the all conference teams. Will Schwab and Grant Watson received honorable mention for their work on the diamond. Schwab led the team with a .375 batting average and Watson collected a .333 on base percentage.
Cameron, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Cameron’s Brannon McCall earned TSWA Class 3A all-state baseball honors

Cameron junior pitcher Brannon McCall was a third-team pick on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team. McCall was 10-2 with a 2.02 earned run average for the 29-9 Yoe. Anderson-Shiro senior second baseman Ryan Wisnoski earned honorable mention. He batted .453 with 36 runs batted in.
Monmouth, ILaledotimesrecord.com

Baker receives all-academic honor

A program-record eight Monmouth College track & field student athletes, in addition to the entire women's team, have been awarded the All-Academic honor by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The honorees are: Kenzie Baker (Aledo, Illinois), Alex Cutright (Glenwood Springs, Colorado), Cindy Ladner (Galesburg, Illinois), Hannah McVey (Monmouth, Illinois), Jonathan Oradiegwu (Richmond, Texas), Jordan Peckham (Farmington, Illinois), Austin Pfau (Leland, Illinois) and Reed Wilson (Normal, Illinois). Ladner, Pfau and Wilson are repeat honorees from the 2020 season.
White Oak, TXMarshall News Messenger

Childs earns TSWA Class 3A baseball honor

Harleton’s Taber Childs earned second team honors, White Oak’s Dylan Carrrell was a third team pick and three other East Texas players earned honorable mention status with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday. Harmony’s Evan Patterson, Sabine’s Alex Galyean and White...
Mumford, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Mumford’s Jonathan Falcon earns second-team all-state baseball honors

Mumford junior pitcher Jonathan Falcon earned second-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team. Normangee senior first baseman Mason Hardy was a third-team pick. Falcon went 11-0 with an 0.75 earned run average. The District 26-2A co-most valuable player helped Mumford go 26-3. Falcon also...
Yuma County, AZyumapioneer.com

Locals get postseason baseball honors

There is some local representation in the all-state baseball selections released on CHSAANow.com over the past week. Yuma High School junior Yahir Trejo earned Class 2A honorable mention, the only Indian included among the selections. Wray’s Junior Arambula was named to the First Team, and Sam Uyemura earned honorable mention, but those were the only ones out of the Lower Platte Activities Association.
BaseballStanly News & Press

West Stanly standout top All-SNAP baseball squad, sweeps top honors

Obviously, the numbers for this season were a far smaller sample size than what a normal season of 20-odd games would be. However, as in past years, I will rely on statistics mostly for the selections. This year’s top awards for Batter and Pitcher of the Year will both go...
Marion, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Baseball Says Goodbye to Six Seniors

ADM Tigers baseball had their season come to a close on Wednesday after falling short to Marion in Iowa City. For the Tigers, they will be saying goodbye to six Tiger seniors on the roster, all of whom all tons of success in the program. Ethan Juergens, Luke Curry, Tate...
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU BASEBALL: Mustangs earn ABCA academic award

MARSHALL — The American Baseball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday the Southwest Minnesota State University baseball team has been honored with the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award for 2020-21. The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college baseball programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative team grade point average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year. The Mustangs earned a 3.14 overall GPA for the 2020-21 academic year.
College SportsMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Connors State baseball honored nationally

Connors State baseball was given national recognition Thursday. The Cowboy baseball team has been awarded with the 2020-21 American Baseball Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award, given for excellence in the classroom. It is the second straight year the Cowboys have received this award There were 38 junior college teams across...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Six Washington Baseball Players on All SEC

When the Southeast Conference released its postseason all conference baseball awards six Washington players found themselves on the list. Four Demons were in the top 14 that make the cut for first team including Ethan Zieglowsky, Wilx Witthoft, Reece Mayer, and Lucas Kroll. Zieglowsky made his presence known behind the dish by picking off eight runners on the season and the junior recorded a .394 average with 21 RBI. Witthoft closed out his career with a .485 on base percentage and drove in 25 tallies. Mayer cleaned up at the plate with a team leading 31 RBI while supporting a .354 average that included 14 extra base hits. Kroll led the league with a .442 average, was second in hits with 42, and was plated a team best 29 times.
Fayetteville, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Fayetteville, RT-C Baseball Honors

Fayetteville head baseball coach Clint Jaeger was named Coach of the Year and numerous Fayetteville and Round Top-Carmine players earned allstate honors on the just released Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Baseball Team. Here’s the list of honorees: First team Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr. Catcher…
Newton, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Newton’s Chance nets all-district baseball honor

A breakout season on the diamond helped Newton junior Braydon Chance claim all-district baseball honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association recently. The Cardinal outfielder led Newton in several offensive categories and that helped him land on the second team of the Class 3A Central District. This past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy