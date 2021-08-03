Six Mustangs receive all-conference baseball honors

Six members of the PCM baseball team earned all-conference recognition in the Heart of Iowa Conference this past season.

The Mustangs placed two on the first team, two on the second team and two were named honorable mention.

Leading the way for PCM were four seniors. Caleb Duinink and Sage Burns both were first-team selections, while Beau Webb and Andrew Mitchell claimed second-team honors.

The two honorable mention picks were junior Durant Van Dyke and senior Connor Bennett.

All-conference teams are selected based on statistics inside conference play only.

Duinink, a first-team catcher, led the Mustangs with a .389 batting average. He also finished with a .432 on-base percentage, scored five runs, tallied seven RBIs and had two doubles and one triple, which ranked tied for third in the conference.

Duinink also walked twice and tied for sixth in the HOIC with three hit by pitches. His fielding percentage was .923.

Burns, a first-team infielder, led the Mustangs with a .455 OBP and 11 runs and he also batted .385. He had one double, seven RBIs, four walks, one hit by pitch and three steals. His fielding percentage was .759.

Webb was a second-team pitcher. He was 3-2 on the mound and ranked fourth in the HOIC with an earned run average of 1.75.

Webb’s .188 opponent’s batting average ranked eighth in the league and he struck out 22 while walking three. The three walks ranked first in the league among pitchers who tossed at least 10 innings and his 32 innings pitched ranked fourth.

Mitchell was a second-team infielder. He batted .308 with an OBP of .333. Mitchell scored eight runs and finished with one double, four RBIs, five steals, one walk and one hit by pitch. His fielding percentage was .906.

Van Dyke batted .257 with an OBP of .316. He finished with one homer, five runs, a team-best eight RBIs and three walks. His fielding percentage was .982 as he committed just one error.

Bennett hit .269 and had an OBP of .424. He scored nine runs, had two RBIs, walked five times and was hit by two pitches. His eight steals ranked tied for sixth in the HOIC and his fielding percentage was .833.

Heart of Iowa Conference

Baseball

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

Roland-Story 10-2 30-6

West Marshall 9-3 24-12

South Hamilton 8-4 19-6

PCM 5-7 8-15

Saydel 5-7 12-23

Greene County 4-8 9-15

Nevada 1-11 3-24

All-Conference

First Team

Pitchers — Alex Berends, jr., R-S; Owen Siegert, fr., West Marshall.

Catcher — Caleb Duinink, sr., PCM.

Infielders — Sage Burns, sr., PCM; Nolan Faber, sr., R-S; Brock Galetich, sr., South Hamilton; Carter Hewitt, sr., South Hamilton.

Outfielders — Zach Magnuson, sr., R-S; Thomas Matthes, jr., R-S; Kaden Davis, sr., West Marshall.

Utility — Kinnick Christensen, jr., West Marshall; Cody Braddy, sr., West Marshall; Tycin Barkema, jr., South Hamilton.

Second Team

Pitchers — Beau Webb, sr., PCM; Mason Hicks, so., Saydel.

Catcher — Elijah Balderas, jr., South Hamilton.

Infielders — Andrew Mitchell, sr., PCM; Bryce Stadler, jr. Greene County; Calvin Carew, sr., R-S; Lane Swenson, jr., South Hamilton.

Outfielders — A.J. Twedt, sr., R-S; Tanner Blue, jr., South Hamilton; Gavin Melohn, jr., Nevada.

Utility — Nick Gudin, sr., Saydel; Payton Hart, so., West Marshall; Steven Berends, sr., R-S.

Honorable Mention

Durant Van Dyke, jr., PCM; Connor Bennett, sr., PCM; Jackson Anthony, so., R-S; Matthew Phelan, jr., R-S; Parker Reese, jr., West Marshall; Clay Cuva, fr., West Marshall; Kyler Hodnefield, sr., South Hamilton; Freddie Lewis, sr., South Hamilton; Judd Roberts, jr., Saydel; Jayden Cordova, so., Saydel; Peyton Kinsey, sr., Greene County; Kole Teeples, jr., Greene County; Karter Beving, so., Nevada; Christian Hawbaker, jr., Nevada.