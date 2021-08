The Brainerd lakes area is a mainstay for fun and scenic beauty and it’s also my home. My family and I take every opportunity to enjoy what the area has to offer. From the lakes and rivers to trails and local sporting events, there is always something to do. I worked in the Baxter-Brainerd area as an orthopedic surgeon for 12 years, so I’m familiar with the area’s reputation for hard work and harder play.