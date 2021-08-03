PCM’s Duinink scores all-district baseball recognition

PCM senior Caleb Duinink led the Mustangs in at least eight different offensive categories this past summer.

And after batting a team-best .429 and claiming a fielding percentage of .939, Duinink scored a first team all-district honor from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association recently.

Duinink was a Class 2A first-team catcher in the Central District after recording a team-high .464 on-base percentage. He also finished with 18 runs, four doubles, two triples, three homers, 17 RBIs and four hit by pitches, which all led the Mustangs.

Duinink walked five times and stole one base, too.