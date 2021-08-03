TTWO Stock Price Falls Over 3% After Hours: Why It Happened

The stock price of urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) increased by over 6% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) – a fully-integrated architectural, engineering, and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities – increased by over 6% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has completed the acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and associated companies, 2WR of Georgia and 2WR of Colorado (2WR+ Partners). And the acquisition extends urban-gro’s services into early-stage conceptual design and planning, and it creates the industry’s first fully-integrated architecture, engineering, and cultivation systems company serving the cannabis and food-focused CEA sectors.