TTWO Stock Price Falls Over 3% After Hours: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell by over 3% during after-hours trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell by over 3% during after-hours trading. Investors responded negatively to Take-Two Interactive Software revealing in its first-quarter earnings announcement that it will be delaying key titles and the company reiterated guidance for the current fiscal year.

