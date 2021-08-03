Cancel
Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jameson Ketchum Author of Namedropping Book

By Bringin' It Backwards
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
We had the pleasure of interviewing Jameson Ketchum over Zoom video!

Jameson Ketchum is a writer, podcaster, and publicist. He currently hosts The Godspeed Podcast where he continues to interview musicians, authors, actors, and comics. Namedropping: Seeking Creative Truth Through Trendy Altruism and Punk Rock is his second book. He lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife Maria and Chihuahua Jasper.

Namedropping: Seeking Creative Truth Through Trendy Altruism and Punk Rock

Summary:Detailing Ketchum’s time touring with Christian heavy metal bands and trendy non-profits, Namedropping: Seeking Creative Truth Through Trendy Altruism and Punk Rock is a fly on the wall perspective of trends in “hip” Christian culture told through the eyes of a self-doubting rock journalist begging to belong. Witnessing healings, demonic possession, and the ever-present rock star ego, Ketchum’s stories are hilarious and heartfelt. One minute he’s sleeping under vans in Wal-Mart parking lots and the next he’s staring A-list creatives in the face, likely asking how he can work for them one day (or in the case of world-renowned rappers, fumbling over the simplest of questions). This book shows Ketchum exploring artistic doubts while pursuing truth in all aspects of his professional life. Name Dropping is one part memoir and one part self-help. It’s Saved! meets Almost Famous sprinkled with a healthy dose of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

