‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Fans just received sad news about "Married at First Sight" stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs. The Lifetime reality series follows couples matched up by relationship experts who agree to marry when they first meet. The couples meet for the first time at their wedding ceremony. After marrying, the strangers go on a honeymoon and live together for two months. At the end of the two months, each couple has a Decision Day and decides whether to continue the marriage or get divorced.