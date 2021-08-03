‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’
Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…www.tvshowsace.com
