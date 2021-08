Fishing reels have been used for centuries, since first being recorded about 1195 A.D. in Asia and about 1650 in England. We have seen tremendous change in the more than 370 years since English fishing guide and author Thomas Barker described the reel as “… within two foot of the bottome of the Rod there was a hole made, for to put in a winde, to turne with a barrell, to gather up his Line, and loose at his pleasure.”