The prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead seemed really odd given that it was a prequel to a zombie film that wouldn’t have any zombies. However, the first Army of Thieves teaser trailer shows that there will indeed be some zombies in the film, but they won’t play any major part. Army of Thieves tells the origin story of everyone’s favorite(?) safe cracker Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) in a time when the world was just getting comfortable with Vegas being a zombie compound, and as such, it will feature, at the very least, news clips of zombies.