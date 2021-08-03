Cancel
Movies

From the Director of BADASS MONSTER KILLER Comes GRUNK THE SMASHER

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrunk the Smasher is an epic sword and sorcery adventure set in a Weird Tales inspired world filled with sinister wizardry, savage action, and tantalizing harem girls. Brought to you by the same crew that thrilled you with the Lovecraft meets Shaft mash-up Badass Monster Killer and amazed you with the swashbuckling space adventure Planet of the Vampire Women!

#Badass#Mash#Shaft
