From the Director of BADASS MONSTER KILLER Comes GRUNK THE SMASHER

"I'm going to have to ask you to gimme my sword back." A festival teaser has arrived for a comedy called King Knight, from filmmaker Richard Bates, Jr. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival kicking off this month. Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan star in this film as Thorn & Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in Cali - basically a hippie commune. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn's past, their lives are thrown into turmoil and Thorn ventures out on a journey of self-discovery. The wild cast includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord. Fantasia says: "Get your sage and crystals ready and join them in this hilarious pilgrimage that will not only teach you the ways of the occult, but also (and most importantly) the true power of kinship." Sounds like some wicked fun.