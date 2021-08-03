Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bad Provincial Stories comes out on DVD & Digital, August 24

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Provincial Stories is a new mystery and suspense feature from director Stefano Simone coming to DVD & Digital on August 24, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. Three years have passed since Giacomo published his novel and he finds himself without inspiration for his next work. But now, his publisher is demanding the book and if he fails to deliver it, Giacomo’s contract will be canceled. Even worse, Giacomo’s marriage to Mara is crumbling and finds itself one step from divorce. The pressure of his marital situation affects his work until he finally takes the advice of a friend and simply begins to observe his surroundings for inspiration. Armed with his notebook, Giacomo soon discovers that appearances can be deceiving when it comes to the seemingly quiet life of the provincial inhabitants and their secrets.

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Dvd Digital#Bad Provincial Stories#Bayview Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

'Black Widow' getting early digital drop on August 10; Coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD September 14

The film, which debut in theaters and via streaming on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9, will also be coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on September 14. Black Widow will also be packaged with never-before-seen bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, as well as a gag reel and three featurettes. The three “making of” segments center, respectively, on the genesis of the project with director Cate Shortland, a feature on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh‘s on-and-off-screen sisterly relationship and their training, and another on the worldwide scope of the spy thriller/standalone adventure of Johansson’s super-spy Avenger.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Acid Love coming out August 24 for Pre-Order Now

Dario Almerighi’s Italian horror film Acid Love is coming out to DVD on August 24, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. A lonely man works on the deep web to raise enough money to finally leave his hometown and his troubled lifestyle. His friend, a certifiably crazy criminal, brings him into the darkest places of the city where their minds become obsessed with the deep web and the ability to make money quickly. The road to financial success will be full of pain as the duo tries to find a way to escape from their enemies and the darkness of their new existence. What they don’t realize is that a mysterious disfigured woman has been following them… and taking notes.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Wraith (Vestron Video)

Rating – 3.5/5. When I was in high school I made friends with a few guys that liked horror as much as me along with someone who mostly liked the same type as music as us but wasn’t so much interested in the movies. However, there was one horror film that he went on and on about. He was a car guy and would always beg us to find The Wraith for him so he could watch it.
Moviesallears.net

NEWS: Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Coming to More Digital Platforms and DVD Soon!

Black Widow has been a big hit among fans on Disney+ and in theaters since it made its debut as the first Marvel film in 2021 earlier this month!. Currently, there are only two ways to watch the new film — in theaters or with Disney+ Premier Access. And, though the movie isn’t set to be free to all Disney+ subscribers until October, there will be another way to watch the film from home as early as next month!
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Black Widow’ Release Dates for Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD (Updated)

Disney and Marvel have officially announced their complete home video plans for Black Widow following its theatrical and Disney+ Premiere Access run, which will make it accessible for viewing relatively soon. The Digital release date for Black Widow falls on August 10th, 15 days from now. Look for the 4K...
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow's Coming to Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray Earlier Than Expected

Amid concerns from theater owners about Black Widow’s pandemic box office success, Marvel Studios is already moving forward with the movie’s larger home release. MCU fans will be able to own digital and physical editions a little sooner than they think. Today, Marvel announced that a digital edition of Black...
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021

The Bird With The Crystal Plumage [UHD Limited Edition] (Blu-ray) The Movie:In Dario Argento's first giallo, 1970's The Bird With The Crystal Plumage, Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante) is an American writer who is currently living in Rome with his beautiful girlfriend Julia (Suzy Kendall). When he's on his way home after socializing with a friend one night, he heads out into the streets and along the way, completely be chance, he witnesses an attempted murder on the beautiful wife of an art gallery owner.Sam is unable to get inside to save her though, as he gets stuck in between a set of glass doors. All he is able to do is watch the woman suffer and hope that someone can call the police to the scene in time to save her. When he finds out that the woman has survived, the police tell him that she is actually just one of a few recent victims of a serial killer that has been operating in the area. Unfortunately though, none of the other victims survi...Read the entire review »
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Universal Classic Monsters’ to Scare in 4K This October

Four of the most classic monsters of them all will be gracing the small screen in 4K this Halloween season. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced an October 5th, 2021 release date for the Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection. This box set includes new 4k versions with HDR of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man.
Comicsramascreen.com

Box Art And Details on NIGHT OF THE ANIMATED DEAD. Coming 9/21 Digital, 10/5 Blu-Ray/DVD

I've received these official announcement release and box art for "Night of the Animated Dead." The star-studded, animated recreation of George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is coming September 21, 2021 to Digital and October 5, 2021 to Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD, and features the voices of Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson and Nancy Travis. Check out further details here below!
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Crip Camp’ Co-Director Jim LeBrecht Attached to Adapt Coming-of-Age Story ‘Good Kings Bad Kings’ (Exclusive)

Jim LeBrecht — the Oscar-nominated co-director behind the Netflix and Higher Ground doc Crip Camp — and Hollis Rich will adapt Susan Nussbaum’s award-winning novel Good Kings Bad Kings, a coming-of-age story that centers on characters with disabilities.  Nussbaum’s novel, which earned the PEN/Bellweather Award in 2012, has been acquired by The Great production banner Echo Lake Entertainment. The story takes place in a residential facility in Chicago for older teens and young adults, all of whom have some form of disability. The series, developed as a half-hour dramatic comedy, centers around Joanne Madsen, a woman who starts working at the facility...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Heels, The Chair, and the 6 best new shows coming out in August 2021

Another month is upon us which means we have another opportunity to check out new television shows and buzzy upcoming projects! It’s impossible to know 100% which of the projected best new shows will be critically acclaimed in advance, but based on the stars attached and buzz surrounding the following shows, these are the upcoming series in August 2021 we anticipate being some of the month’s most acclaimed offerings!
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Full details revealed for “ALONE IN THE DARK” Scream Factory Blu-ray

The long-awaited hi-def disc debut of the cult-favorite 1982 satirical slasher film comes with a bunch of fresh extras. Shout! Factory releases writer/director Jack Sholder’s ALONE IN THE DARK on a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray September 14 under the Scream Factory banner. Jack Palance, Donald Pleasence, Martin Landau, Dwight Schultz, Erland van Lidth, Deborah Hedwall, Elizabeth Ward and Lee Taylor-Allan star; the synopsis: “At a secluded mental institution, electricity fuels the asylum’s hi-tech security system that keeps the nearby neighborhoods safe from menaces like Frank Hawkes [Palance] and “Preacher” [Landau]. Dr. Bain [Pleasence] maintains strict order while a new doctor, Dan Potter [Schultz], arrives in town with his family. But the inmates don’t take kindly to Potter’s presence and believe he has killed off their former therapist. Suddenly, a power outage leaves the town in chaos…and now the maniacs are free to roam the streets and hunt down the man they believe has invaded their lives. With the area quickly descending into riots and chaos, the innocent few must fight for their lives when they’re left terrified, cornered and ALONE IN THE DARK!”
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror-Thriller, CENSOR, Arrives on DVD + On Demand 9/14 from Magnolia

Enid (Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses), a film censor, takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences against the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye-gouging she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.
TV Seriesreadjunk.com

The Herculoids: The Complete Original Series (Blu-ray)

Starring: Mike Road, Virginia Gregg, Ted Eccles, Don Messick. One of my favorite Hanna-Barbera produced animated shows growing up was The Herculoids. The Alex Toth ‘60s cartoon was previously released on DVD, and now it’s available on Blu-Ray for the first time. The show is about a space primitive/barbarian family...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

A Quiet Place Part II (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. Theatrical releases rarely catch my eye but every now and then something hits the big screen that just screams “watch me.” I’m a huge fan of The Conjuring universe along with some others that allude me for the time being. One film that I enjoyed but not as much as everyone else was A Quiet Place. It was a fun popcorn horror flick but not one that stuck with me like so many others.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Will Marvel’s What If..? Be on DVD or Blu-Ray and When Will It Be Released?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The excitement continues as Marvel’s What If..? is about to grace the television screens on Disney+ in a few days as it will be taking us all to various non-canonical alternate realities of what could happen had things went on a different path. As one of the series lined up for the fourth phase of the MCU, many have been wondering whether it would be released on DVD or Blu-Ray and if so, when.

Comments / 0

Community Policy