Teachers unions could play a key role in helping to prevent COVID-19 spread, study suggests

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts in Iowa were more likely to adopt COVID-19 mask mandates if they had a strong teachers union, according to a study in the August issue of the journal Health Affairs. The new study suggests teachers unions may play a crucial role in ensuring that COVID-19 recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are implemented at the local level.

