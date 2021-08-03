Teachers unions could play a key role in helping to prevent COVID-19 spread, study suggests
School districts in Iowa were more likely to adopt COVID-19 mask mandates if they had a strong teachers union, according to a study in the August issue of the journal Health Affairs. The new study suggests teachers unions may play a crucial role in ensuring that COVID-19 recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are implemented at the local level.www.news-medical.net
