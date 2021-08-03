Cancel
Massachusetts State

9 Massachusetts counties now subject to CDC masking guidance

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BOSTON (AP/WWLP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidance now applies to nine Massachusetts counties, according to data released Monday. That is up from five counties last week. The guidance issued last week recommends that everyone in a place with a "substantial" or "high" coronavirus transmission rate wear a face-covering in indoor, public places regardless of vaccination status.

